Five seats lying vacant at Chandigarh yoga college

Five seats of B.Ed (Yoga) course are lying vacant at Government College of Yoga Education and Health Sector 23 A, Chandigarh. Candidates who have already qualified Panjab University B.Ed Entrance Examination 2022 and are interested to pursue B.Ed (Yoga) may visit the college till November 7, 2022 at 10am along with their original documents.

Productivity in focus at Agro Tech

Chandigarh A session on the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) was held on the second day of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Agro Tech India fair. Stressing on the need of technology in farming, Asia Hoogendoom general manager Weird Vonk said, “With the ever increasing population, by 2050, the requirement for food is going to increase 70%, which would require three times the planet to fulfil the demand. It is important that we understand the importance of using technology in agriculture to increase productivity.”

Man arrested for stabbing Sector-56 resident

Chandigarh Police arrested a man for stabbing Suraj of Sector 56 on October 12. As per police, the victim had parked his scooter near his house when the accused, Akash stabbed him. The victim was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for treatment while the accused fled. Police have also recovered the knife used in the crime.

2,200 attend Mega Legal Empowerment camp

Chandigarh District Legal Services Authority, UT Chandigarh, under justice Ritu Bahri, judge Punjab and Haryana high court organised ”Mega Legal Empowerment” camp at the community centre, Sundarnagar, Mauli Jagran, on Sunday. During the camp teams from department of social welfare, department of labour, education department, department of food supply, Chandigarh Police, Women and Child Help Line 181, Child Line 1098, Senior Citizen Helpline and Don Bosco Navjeevan Society participated in the camp.

SSCL celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week

Derabassi Sri Sukhmani College of Law, Derabassi on Sunday celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week by organising seminar on “Necessary measures to eradicate corruption and make a corruption free India”. The seminar was organised under the supervision of chairperson Kanwaljit Singh and director Damanjit Singh.

