Flagged on social media, RPF arrests two for hurling stones on train

: Tightening the noose against those who hurl stones at moving trains plying through the district after a passenger took up the issue on social media, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested two persons for endangering the security of railway passengers.

On Sunday, Prince Kumar, a passenger travelling in Sarbat da Bhala Express to Jalandhar from Delhi on Sunday, had posted on Twitter a picture of the damaged train window. Stones were hurled by miscreants on the train which smashed the window panes of the coach in which he was traveling. As the seats were unoccupied, no injuries to passengers were reported.

The complainant said that after he reported the incident, the authorities said that such incidents were “regular”.

He received a response from the official handle of the Railwayseva, which referred the incident to RPF Ferozepur Division, after which the RPF reached the spot and arrested two persons.

Rajnish Tripathi, senior divisional security commissioner, RPF said that a case under sections 145, 146 and 147 of the Railway Act has been registered against the accused after conducting the required investigation. He said that the names of the accused cannot be disclosed.

The officials said that the miscreants target superfast trains, including Shatabdi and Rajdhani. To tighten the noose around those who indulge in trespassing, a parallel drive has been launched. As many as seven persons have been booked under section 147 of the Railways Act.

On Friday, an eight-year-old boy received a severe injury on his head after unidentified miscreants hurled a stone at the passenger train near Baddowal. A class 3 student, Dhruv along with his family, was returning to his home in Ferozpur after attending a wedding in Yamunanagar when he was hit by a stone.

RPF officials said that according to the family members, the stones were thrown by children aged between 10-12.

The officials said that the incident was reported from an area which houses a number of settlements and, “We are visiting the area to increase awareness among the residents about the issue. We will also visit schools in the areas to sensitise the children.”

