Flashflood in HP’s Spiti, rain disrupts Shimla water supply

Incessant rainfall since Wednesday night has thrown life out of gear in several places in Himachal Pradesh. The meteorological department has sounded an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days.

A landslide occurred between Raskat and Barsani in Manikarana sub division of Kullu district due to which the road has been blocked. The public works department is undertaking repair and restoration.

Heavy rainfall in Shimla town disrupted water supply to the state’s capital. Silt in the perennial water sources affected the pumping, consequently, the town received only 31 MLD of water against the supply of 41 MLD on Wednesday.

The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam (SJPNL) has been supplying g water on alternate days in Shimla town.

A cloudburst triggered flashfloods in Mud village in Spiti sub division, damaging seven water mills and flooding seven bighas of land on Wednesday night.

Two temporary bridges that connect Mud to Thurthang were also damaged, triggering an estimated loss of about ₹15 lakh.

“The ongoing rainfall activity is likely to increase till July 30 in the districts of Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu,” said Indian Meteorological Department, Shimla, director Surender Paul.

Rainfall and thick fog affected the visibility.