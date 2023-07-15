Cloudburst triggers flashflood, 2 houses swept away in Kullu’s Lag valley

Two houses and five cowsheds were reportedly swept away in a flashflood triggered by a cloudburst in Lag valley of Kullu district amid a yellow alert for heavy rains.

The flood-ravaged Sainj village in Kullu district on Saturday.Two houses and five cowsheds were reportedly swept away in a flashflood triggered by a cloudburst in Lag valley of Kullu district amid a yellow alert for heavy rains. (Aqil Khan /HT)

No loss of life has been reported in the incident. Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg said a swollen Sarvari Khad also swept away apple orchards and private land in Smalang village.

The sudden surge in the water level caused panic among the villagers who vacated their houses. He said the villagers informed the administration about the incident after which a bus on its way to Kullu was evacuated and traffic was stopped as a precautionary measure.

Moderate to heavy rains across state

The hill state, which was devastated by floods and landslides due to relentless downpour earlier this week, experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday as well.

Dharamshala was the wettest place with 131.3mm rainfall followed by Baldwara 81.2mm and Palampur 50.6mm. Sarkaghat got 48.8mm rainfall, Bangana 47mm, Jogindernagar 46mm, Sundernagar 45.4mm, Nahan 45.2mm, Sujanpur 40mm, Rajgarh 37mm, Kataula 31.2 and Kangra 27.4mm. Other areas also experienced significant rainfall.

The MeT department has changed the yellow alert issued earlier to orange alert for heavy rains for the next three days.

IMD uses colour codes in weather warnings for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected.

The key idea is to forewarn disaster management authority about the impact of the weather expected. The colours also denote the intensity of the weather event.

The alert has been issued for 10 districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Chandigarh-Manali highway restored for traffic

The public works department (PWD) workforce restored the Chandigarh-Manali highway for one-way traffic a week after it was blocked due to landslide.

The highway was blocked due to multiple landslides beyond Pandoh towards Kullu. While other portions were cleared earlier, a stretch of 6-miles near Pandoh, where a hillock caved in, remained blocked which was cleared by blowing off huge boulders that had come down along with tonnes of debris.

More than 200 trucks carrying essential supplies to Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Leh were stranded at Mandi due to the blockade.

