Flood alert: Patiala, Rupnagar, Mohali DCs seek help of army

Owning to a flood-like situation, the district administration of Patiala, Rupnagar and Mohali sought army help to deal with the floods.

Waterlogging at streets of Phase 11 in Mohali after rain on Sunday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney had requested the army to be ready to provide any help in case of emergency. The request comes after river Ghaggar and various other rivulets in the region are in spate following widespread rain in the region.

Meanwhile, the DC has asked the NDRF to remain ready for providing assistance to the district administration for the rescue operation, if needed.

The secretary to the government of Punjab has also written a letter to the advisor civil-military affairs urging to provide a suitable number of internal security columns of the army for Mohali to mitigate the situation due to continuous rains this week as water had now started entering into the houses of both urban and rural areas.

According to Western Command, request for assistance has been received from the DC of Patiala and Rupnagar. The request was made due to a breach in a river and canal. A recce party has been sent to evaluate the situation, accompanied by two columns. “Additionally, a breach has occurred in a canal in Ropar, leading to the flooding of nearby villages. The situation in Ropar will also be assessed by the recce party, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly,” the statement said.