Flood fury: Punjab School Education Board cancels Class 5, 8 reappear exams
An official communique issued by the PSEB, reads that the decision of cancelling the reappear examination was taken following the state government’s order of closing of schools across the state
Punjab School Education Board has cancelled the reappear examination for Class 5 and 8 scheduled for July 13, till further orders.
An official communique issued by the PSEB, reads that the decision of cancelling the reappear examination was taken following the state government’s order of closing of schools across the state. It was further stated that the next date of exams will be announced soon.