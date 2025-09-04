Flood situation worsens in Majha region as Ravi, Beas rise again

The flood situation in the Majha region, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran districts, worsened, with incessant rainfall and the release of water from Pong Dam and Ranjit Sagar Dam. NDRF personnel prepare to patrol a flooded area at Gaggo Mahal village, near Amritsar on Wednesday. (PTI)

The water level in already submerged villages in Ajnala and Ramdas areas rose further, ending any hope of immediate relief to the residents. The water level in this area had receded during the last couple of days.

In Gurdaspur too, a fresh alert was issued to the villages falling in the catchment area of the Ravi river. Here too, the water had started receding, but fresh rain in the catchment area of Jammu and Kashmir saw an increase in the inflows into the Ranjit Sagar Dam.

The administration has asked the residents of villages on the Ravi embankments to stay alert as the water level is likely to rise during the night.

“Rainfall is continuing in Punjab as well as Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, due to which there is a possibility of a rise in water level in Ranjit Sagar Dam, and more water will be released in such a situation,” an official said.

“A present, we can’t say how much water will be released, but we need to stay alert and prepare ourselves to tackle any situation. The villages falling in the area of Dera Baba Nanak are endangered”, Dera Baba Nanak SDM, Aditya Sharma, said.