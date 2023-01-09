Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Trophy Tournament: Jaspreet, Amandeep win golf title

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 01:50 AM IST

Jaspreet S Sokhi and Amandeep Bhaika emerged overall nett winners during the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Trophy Tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday

In the stableford format nine holes event, Colonel BKS Dina scored 22 points to emerge as champion, while Colonel Gurpinder Singh was the runner-up with 21 points. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Jaspreet S Sokhi and Amandeep Bhaika emerged overall nett winners during the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Trophy Tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. The pair of Rajinder S Pammi and Brigadier HPS Dhillon were the nett runners-up while Col. HS Mann and Dr Pardaman Singh finished as second nett runners-up.

“More than 250 members participated in the tournament, which was held in honour of late legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh,” said club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar. The tournament was played in a scramble format of two member teams according to tournament chairman Gursimran Sethi.

In the stableford format nine holes event, Colonel BKS Dina scored 22 points to emerge as champion, while Colonel Gurpinder Singh was the runner-up with 21 points.

