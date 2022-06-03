Flyover constructed over Ambala-Delhi railway section

A railway flyover for the freight corridor on the Ambala-Delhi rail section was launched near the DRM office in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday. Tracks for eastern dedicated freight corridor will be placed on the structure, said Pankaj Gupta, chief project manager, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFFCIL). The freight corridor starts from Sahnewal in Ludhiana and terminates at Dankuni in West Bengal.

Application form available for PU-CET (PG)

Chandigarh Panjab University will conduct the PU-CET (PG) entrance test 2022 on July 30 and 31. The prospectus, including application form, along with detailed schedule for the test is available online at https://cetpg.puchd.ac.in

Workshop on data science at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University’s University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) organised a workshop on “Ddata science and machine learning” on Thursday. The workshop was conducted by UIAMS alumnus Mohit Sharma, currently working as data scientist, Ericsson. UIAMS director Monika Agarwal inaugurated the workshop. Alumni coordinator Anupreet Kaur Mavi thanked the alumni for such contributions to the institute. The students were informed about tools and techniques of machine learning, artificial intelligence and their applications in the current business scenario.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrated at PU

Chandigarh The residents of Panjab University’s girls’ hostel number 6 on Thursday celebrated Maharana Pratap Jayanti on the hostel premises. Dr Manisha Sharma, warden of the hostel, staff and students paid floral tributes.

Over 34k fined for traffic violations in P’kula in 5 months

Panchkula As part of their crackdown on traffic violations, the traffic police of Panchkula have issued 34,561 challans in the past five months. While challans were issued for violation of 62 different rules, at over 8,000, maximum were for stopping on Zebra crossing and over 6,000 for driving on the wrong side, said ACP (Traffic) Raj Kumar Ranga. Besides over 5,500 people were fined for riding without helmet, over 2,100 for not wearing seat belt and 1,700 for taking dangerous U-turns.

Interns from SLSA visit CCPCR

Chandigarh Interns from State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, visited the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) on Thursday to acquire knowledge about the commission and its functioning. Kartar Singh, legal consultant, CCPCR, and Ankita, POCSO consultant, CCPCR, apprised interns of various activities undertaken by the commission under the Juvenile Justice Act, Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Right to Education Act.

Teen goes missing from Dhanas

Chandigarh Police have registered a kidnapping case after a 15-year-old boy left his house in Dhanas. His father reported that the teenager left home on Wednesday after packing his clothes. He said his son had left home earlier as well, but had returned after a few days.

Third arrest in Dhanas stabbing case

Chandigarh Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing employees of a liquor vend in Dhanas. The accused, Virender, of Dhanas, along with his accomplices, had allegedly attacked an employee who objected to them creating a ruckus at the liquor vend. A case was registered in Sarangpur police station. Two others involved in the case had been arrested earlier.

Manimajra resident loses phone to pickpocket

Chandigarh A pickpocket stole a Manimajra resident’s mobile phone in Bapu Dham Colony on Wednesday. Sanjay Kumar Rai complained that a pedestrian picked his mobile phone from his pocket while he was behind the EWS Flats in Bapu Dham Colony. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-26 police station.

Chandigarh Congress’ workshop concludes

Chandigarh The two-day state level workshop of Chandigarh Congress culminated on Thursday with the concluding address by AICC general secretary Harish Chaudhary. Over 250 delegates of the party attended the workshop, which saw detailed discussions on finding solutions to the issues plaguing the party. Emphasis was laid on door-to-door campaigns and strengthening the grassroot connect.

Kshatriya Mahasabha to hold rally for economic reservation on August 9

Chandigarh The regional general assembly of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has decided to launch its third rath yatra for economic reservation from Jammu on August 9. During the birth anniversary celebrations of Maharana Pratap on Thursday, the organisation passed a resolution to demand economic reservation from the central government and abolition of caste-based reservations. Two rath yatras in support of this demand were organised from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 2010 and from Kanyakumari to Delhi in 2017.

Developer booked for cheating UT-based doctor

Chandigarh Police have booked a real estate developer for cheating a Sector 15-based doctor. In his complaint, Dr RS Sachdeva, a laparoscopic surgeon, told the police that he had paid ₹20 lakh to Prithvi Infradevelopers, New Delhi, in November 2016 to buy a flat at Kandaghat, Solan, Himachal Pradesh. But due to some problem, the builder, Amanpreet Singh Sodhi, could not fulfil the deal and was willing to refund the whole amount with interest. He had also issued an affidavit in this regard in March 2018. However, despite repeats telephone calls, requests and meetings, Sodhi failed to refund the money for four years. Acting on the complaint, police booked Sodhi under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station.

