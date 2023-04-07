Opposition to Haryana’s stilt plus four floors policy gets louder

Armed with signatures of 5,000 citizens from different sectors against Haryana government’s policy regarding stilt plus four-storey residential projects, the Federation of Resident Associations (FORA), Panchkula, on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the chairman of the expert committee reviewing the policy.

FORA president RP Malhotra also requested the committee chairman, P Raghavendra Rao, to allow an additional month to citizens for submitting objections and suggestions that have been sought by April 13. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are demanding immediate withdrawal of the policy,” said Bharat Hiteshi, general secretary, FORA. “This policy is completely anti-people because of the increasing load on electricity, water, sewerage and parking infrastructure,” he said.

FORA president RP Malhotra also requested the committee chairman, P Raghavendra Rao, to allow an additional month to citizens for submitting objections and suggestions that have been sought by April 13.

However, Rao asked the FORA office-bearers to exhort the general public to register maximum online objections and suggestions by April 13.

In the wake of increasing voices against stilt plus four floor constructions in the sectors under Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Haryana government in February had decided not to entertain new applications or building plans of such buildings till further orders. Fresh decision will be taken based on the recommendations of the expert committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hiteshi said, “FORA has demanded complete withdrawal of the policy for developed sectors. The old policy of two-and-a-half storey houses, which existed before 2017, should be implemented in developed areas and in developing sectors, where stilt plus four floor buildings have been allowed, new flats should not be allowed to be sold for at least three years.”

Apart from this, the association has demanded that adequate compensation be given to house owners who have suffered heavy damages due to construction of the high-rise structures.

Former chief of Army Staff General (retd) VP Malik, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, who has been raising voice against the tall structures, had met Rao last week, following which he had expressed apprehensions that the exercise seeking objections to the government’s policy will be hijacked by builders/property dealers’ lobby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had also raised apprehension that the Haryana government was “showing sympathy towards the builders’ lobby”.

Earlier, the delegation of Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA) had also submitted a memorandum, urging the committee to accept the objections by post, online or personally, as many residents staying in remote areas of Panchkula were not tech-savvy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON