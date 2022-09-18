‘Forced to sell drugs’: Punjab woman’s video goes viral, police deny claims

A video of an elderly woman alleging that she was being forced by her house owner to sell drugs has been widely circulated on social media, a claim that has been termed baseless by the Amritsar police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the woman is heard saying that she was forcibly thrown out of her accommodation by her house owner, who is also a woman.

She also alleged that she was stripped by her landlady before being thrown out of the house. In the purported video, the woman is also seen approaching the Mohkampura police station. The video was apparently shot on Saturday night. However, the police said they have not verified the time of the video recording yet.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Abhimanyu Rana said, “Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the charges made by the woman are baseless. We have found that the woman in the video has been living in a house which has around 10 rooms.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The woman had engaged in a fight with another tenant of the house and she fabricated the drug issue to catch the attention of the police. The woman’s son has a criminal background. He is facing three criminal cases. So far, no evidence of her being forced to sell drugs has been substantiated,” he added.

He said their investigation to ascertain the truth behind the viral video was still on.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh said on the statement of the woman, they have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against some unidentified persons.

“We are investigating the case and whosoever is found to be guilty will face the music. But, so far, we have found out that it was a minor dispute with her fellow tenants,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}