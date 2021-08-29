Forces behind farmers’ stir want to derail economy of Haryana: Dushyant

Advising Haryana farmers to understand the murky politics behind the ongoing stir against Centre’s three farm laws and why Haryana remains the epicentre of the protests, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday the only objective of the agitation is to destabilise the state, derail its economy and destroy its robust agriculture.

Asking the peasantry to understand why this movement has not crossed into neighbouring Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the deputy CM while addressing the media said some people of Punjab are creating law and order problems in Haryana.

Upcoming assembly elections in Punjab and UP are another reason behind some forces desperately trying to keep the stir alive, he said.

“Gullible farmers of Haryana are being used by outsiders as a shield to run the agitation and the state peasantry should see-through such nefarious designs of the anti-Haryana elements,” he added.

“Majority of the 40 leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the agitation, are from Punjab and UP but highways are blocked in Haryana. Why?” Dushyant said, accusing Congress of adopting ‘shoot and scoot’ policy.

“Why is Haryana the epicentre of the agitation? Why are there no road blockades in Punjab and UP after Saturday’s developments in Haryana? It’s because they want Haryana to remain in turmoil so that its economy and agriculture can be weakened,” he said.

Action will be taken against Karnal SDM for telling cops to ‘break farmers’ heads’: Dushyant

Condemning Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha’s instructions to the police to “break the heads of the protesters if they breach the cordon to reach the BJP meeting venue”, he said that action will be taken against the IAS officer.

“What the officer is saying in the video clip does not meet the ethical standards that an IAS officer is expected to maintain,” Chautala said.

Responding to a question on police crackdown on farmers in Karnal that left a dozen-odd farmers injured, the deputy CM said: “Equally unacceptable was the aggression shown by the farmers when they attacked cops with agricultural implements.”

“Farmers, in the garb of the agitation, stopping political programmes and not allowing the public to move is bizarre. What is their agenda?” he said.

The deputy CM said what is the objective of the ongoing agitation when Haryana has been procuring foodgrains smoothly and giving MAS, besides opening new mandis.

“Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and later his successor Navjot Singh Sidhu have repeatedly praised agriculture practices of Haryana, admitting that agriculture in Punjab has failed due to flawed policies. It is also due to this reason that some people in Punjab are causing an unrest in Haryana,” he said.