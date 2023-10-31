Forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara; terrorist killed

Security forces killed a terrorist and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

The joint operation was carried out by the army and police on Sunday in the Keran sector of Kupwara, they added.

Army’s Chinar Corps also shared the information in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly Twitter.

Police on Monday said that a search operation was still ongoing the area.

“In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara police foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on “X”.

Director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that the situation on LoC was under control. “The day (October 26) I went (to Kupwara) we had an encounter in Machil wherein five terrorists were killed. Today, an encounter is going on…Our troops are firmly in control of the situation on the border. This year, most of the encounters have taken place on LoC,” he said.

“Our people have been very alert, fully prepared and aware of the designs of our adversary. Therefore they have been able to take care of the ill designs and neutralize most of the infiltrating terrorists on the International Border and LoC. I am sure our troops would be able to take care of any changes on the border. Our border grid is very strong,” he added.

On Thursday, the security forces foiled an infiltration bid and killed five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists along the LoC in Kupwara district. Singh had said militant groups were attempting to increase the infiltrations before the onset of winter.

“...their attempt is to push in terrorists from launch pads based in Pakistan into Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara-Baramulla sectors. Many of these attempts have been foiled,” he said.

On October 21, two terrorists had been killed in an infiltration attempt in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The bodies were, however, taken back by the infiltrating group to the other side of the LoC, army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel MK Sahu had said in a statement.

On September 30, the forces foiled an infiltration bid by killing two infiltrators along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On September 16, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the LoC in Hatlanga village in Uri, killing three terrorists who, it said, were trying to cross-over from the other side while Pakistan soldiers stationed there provided cover fire.

