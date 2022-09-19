Foreign currency worth 6 crore seized at Amritsar airport; two detained

AMRITSAR The customs officials seized foreign currencies, including USD7,55,700, worth ₹6.05 crore, from a Dubai-bound passenger on Monday morning.

The officials said the passenger could not produce any evidence for lawful acquisition, possession and exportation of money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A customs spokesperson said, “During the course of security check of the baggage of the outgoing international passengers, some suspicious images in a bag were observed by the airlines’ staff on x-ray machine at international departure at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar. The staff alerted customs officers on duty. Thereafter, customs officers carried out profiling of the passenger, and he was found to be suspicious.”

He said, “The movement of the passenger was kept under observation. The suspect after handing over the suspected bag at the airline’s counter as check-in baggage proceeded to immigration check and got his passport stamped. Thereafter, the suspect was intercepted and asked whether he was carrying any excessive Indian or foreign currency with him, either in check-in baggage or handbag, to which he replied in negative. However, his checked-in bag, which was on customs hold was called from the airlines and examination of the same resulted in the recovery of 80 packets of foreign currency which was found concealed in specially made cavities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “The recovered currency was USD- 755,700 (INR 5.95 Cr), Saudi Riyals- 26,500 (INR 5.43 lakh) and some Oman Rials and Kuwaiti Dinar (INR 4.5 lakh).”

Accordingly, the passenger was offloaded. Follow-up searches were carried out at the residence and a shop involved. Two persons--the passenger and his father, whom the passenger named as the person behind the operation, have been detained.

Further investigation is in progress, the spokesperson said.