Pinjore police have registered an FIR after officials of the forest department alleged that they were attacked and obstructed while conducting a late-night raid against illegal mining near Nadipur in Pinjore. The case has been registered under provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Based on the complaint, Pinjore police registered an FIR under Section 21(4) of the Mines and Minerals Act and Sections 132, 221, 303 and 3(5) of the BNS against unidentified persons. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, a forest department team was on night patrol between 11.30 pm on July 18 and 2 am on July 19 when they spotted a JCB machine and a tipper truck (HR-68C-2233 Tata Signa) allegedly carrying out illegal mining on government custodian land near Nandpur-Diwanwala road.

The complaint states that when the officials attempted to stop the truck, the driver allegedly tried to run them over before fleeing towards the Ghaggar river. The team chased the vehicle and allegedly found it engaged in illegal mining inside the riverbed along with other persons. When officials surrounded the truck, the driver allegedly got down from the vehicle and attempted to attack the team. The mining department claimed to have video evidence of the incident and also alleged that the government Mahindra Bolero SUV used by the team was damaged.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, Pinjore police registered an FIR under Section 21(4) of the Mines and Minerals Act and Sections 132, 221, 303 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, Pinjore police registered an FIR under Section 21(4) of the Mines and Minerals Act and Sections 132, 221, 303 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

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