chandigarh news

Form panels of expert advisers on education, sports, NRI affairs, says Punjab minister Pargat Singh

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Punjab school education, higher education, sports, and NRI affairs minister Pargat Singh.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab school education, higher education, sports, and NRI affairs minister Pargat Singh on Monday directed the top officials of the four departments to form committees of expert advisers.

In a press release issued after chairing a meeting, Pargat said a committee of educationists and teachers will be constituted for the school education department, prominent writers and educationists for the higher education and languages department, renowned sportspersons for the sports department and distinguished NRIs for NRI affairs.

He said professionals would be included in these committees of advisers who specialise in their fields. “The far-sightedness and experience of these experts will be utilised and the departments will be run in line with their opinion,” he added.

Those among present in the meeting were secretary (school education, and sports and youth services) Ajoy Sharma, secretary (higher education and languages, and NRI affairs) Krishan Kumar, director (sports) DPS Kharbanda, DPI (colleges) Paramjit Singh and DPI (school education) Sukhjit Pal Singh.

