Mann govt misusing power to harass Oppn leaders: Channi

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for misusing power to harass Opposition party leaders.

Addressing a gathering in favour of Congress candidate for Jalandhar bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in Phillaur constituency’s Virk village on Thursday, Channi said the state government was after him because he rose to the rank of the CM after coming from a poor background.

“My tenure as the chief minister was just for 111 days but, strangely, the ruling party is only targeting me and not other CMs, who spent years in the CM’s office. They are harassing me because I am a Dalit and the AAP is anti-Dalit,” said Channi.

Meanwhile, he added that the AAP had promised state people to appoint a Dalit deputy chief minister in the state, but even after one year in power, no Dalit deputy CM has been appointed by the party.

He added the Congress government in Punjab proposed to build a panorama on the life story of Bhagwan Valmik in Amritsar, a Dr BR Ambedkar museum at Punjab Technical University and ₹ 25 crore to build a research centre on Guru Ravidas in Jalandhar. The AAP government halted all these projects.

Meanwhile, Karamjit Chaudhary said her husband dedicated his whole life to the people of Jalandhar constituency, and she would do everything in her capacity and power to continue the work.

Why delay in sports varsity, int’l airport, asks Warring

Meanwhile, during a campaign in Jalandhar, Punjab Congress committee (PCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was in Jalandhar on Thursday, should tell people why the country’s biggest sports university and an international airport were yet not set up in Jalandhar, as promised by them before the 2022 assembly elections.

“After deceiving the people of Punjab, the AAP leadership has returned to tell more lies and mislead the residents ahead of the bypoll,” Warring said.

