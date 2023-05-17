Haryana youth getting trapped in drugs, crime: Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that the youth of the state were getting trapped in drugs and crime due to the policy failure of the BJP-JJP government.

The leader of the opposition said it was the responsibility of the government to give the right direction to the youth. (HT)

During public outreach programmes in his constituency here, Hooda raised concern over drug addiction, crime and unemployment spreading in the state.

Responding to a question regarding the incident at the Chief Minister’s public dialogue programme on Monday where a woman sarpanch threw her dupatta at his feet, Hooda termed it unfortunate. “It is not a public dialogue but a monologue because the public is not being listened to, whereas in a democracy, the voice of the public is at the top. It is the responsibility of every public servant to listen to them and solve their problems, but the present government is ignoring serious problems like drug addiction,” he added.

The leader of the opposition said it was the responsibility of the government to give the right direction to the youth. “During the Congress tenure, realising this responsibility, we created employment opportunities in the state,” he said.

“Along with this, sports policy and stadiums were made in every village to attract youth towards sports. But the current government divided the sports policy and left the stadiums built in villages unclaimed. This is because this government wants to make the youth drug addicts not sportsmen. Today, the sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country are protesting at Jantar Mantar, but instead of supporting them, the state government is sitting silently,” he alleged.