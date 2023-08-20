Congress only viable alternative in Haryana: Hooda

: Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday posited Congress party as an only viable alternative to the BJP-JJP alliance government, blaming the ruling dispensation in the state of failing on all fronts.

Congress only alternative in Haryana: Hooda (HT Photo)

Addressing a rally in Hisar under ‘vipaksh aapke samaksh’ programme, Hooda asserted that the Congress was the main opposition party in Haryana and now the public was considering them as the only alternative to govern the state.

Hooda said that he and state party chief Udai Bhan will tour across all 90 assembly segments in the state and hold rallies by the end of this year to uproot the BJP-JJP government and bring the Congress in power in the 2024 assembly elections.

“There is a shortage of teachers in schools, hospitals are without doctors, government offices are without staff and police stations don’t have cops. This government has introduced Kaushal Rozgar Nigam to darken the future of educated youths. After coming to power, we will scrap all these portals which are just means to harass the public,” Hooda said.

Want to fight a last battle, says Hooda

The former chief minister said he has turned 76 and wants to fight a last battle to throw the BJP-JJP government out of power and bring a ‘people’s government’ in the state.

“The government employees are sitting on dharna. The Jannayak Janata Party had formed an alliance with the BJP to give a monthly pension of ₹‎5,100 to the elderly, but they failed to do so. If we return to power, I promise the elderly people of providing a ₹‎6,000 per month pension and we will provide 2 lakh government job to youths,” he added.

He promised to provide gas cylinders below ₹‎500 and 100-yard plots to the SC and backward classes families.

“Creamy layer of the backward class will be increased from ₹‎6 lakh to ₹‎10 lakh. Vishwakarma Karigar Yojana will be implemented for BCA category artisans, which will ensure that artisans will get loans at less than 5% interest. We will ensure farmers should get a minimum support price for their crops and 300 units of free electricity will be given to poor families per month after forming the government,” he added.

State Congress chief Udai Bhan said that the BJP-JJP alliance will be reduced to single digit in the coming elections.

“Recently CAG has exposed 7 scams of BJP. There has been a lot of irregularities in the Ayushman scheme. As many as 4,121 Ayushman cards were found fake in Haryana and money was withdrawn in their names,” he added.

Bhan alleged that corruption worth lakhs of crores of rupees took place in the Bharatmala project.

“In the Dwarka Expressway project, instead of ₹‎18 crore per kilometre, the road was constructed at the rate of ₹‎250 crore per kilometre,” he added.

Slamming the state government, Bhan said that this government will have to explain why the papers of the Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission were leaked and why questions were repeated in the recruitment examinations.

