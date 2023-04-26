Ludhiana: Former contractor, aides booked for attacking truck operator in grain market

A former contractor at a grain market in Sidhwan Bet and his aides allegedly attempted a murder bid on a truck operator from Khanna as the accused opposed hiring from other cities over local transporters.

an FIR under sections 308, 427, 324, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

The accused pelted the truck of the victim with bricks and assaulted him with sharp- edged weapons.

The truck operator, identified as Simranjeet Singh, 36, of Kulhar village of Malaud in Khanna, suffered severe injuries. He has been admitted to hospital.

The Sidhwan Bet police lodged an attempt to murder case against the accused, including Prithi of Akhara, Sachin, Rajan, Ramesh Kumar alias Meshi of Jagraon, Ram Lubhaya alias Vicky Thekedar, while five of their aides are yet to be identified.

The victim, Simranjeet, said that he owns a truck. A contractor Manpreet Singh of Sidhwan Bet had hired his truck for transporting food grains from grain market to the godowns.

He had parked his truck on one side in the grain market and was waiting for his turn when the miscreants came there in different vehicles. The victim alleged that the accused started pelting stones on his truck and vandalised the windscreen.

The accused dragged him outside the truck and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons. When he raised the alarm, the accused fled from the spot, leaving him injured. He suffered multiple injuries in the assault – including on his head.

The victim said that the accused, Ram Lubhaya, was a former contractor at the grain market. He was opposing hiring of truck operators from other areas over locals.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at police station Sidhwan Bet. A hunt is on for their arrest.

