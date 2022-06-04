Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former DPI, MC councillor among 34 apply for Chandigarh’s voluntary teaching plan
chandigarh news

Former DPI, MC councillor among 34 apply for Chandigarh’s voluntary teaching plan

The Chandigarh education department had sent out various advertisements, inviting serving and retired bureaucrats, doctors, judicial officers, journalists, engineers, defence officers, advocates and other professionals to teach government schoolchildren on voluntary basis once a week, without any honorarium or allowance
The voluntary classes at Chandigarh’s government schools will start as soon as the summer vacations get over by the end of June. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 03:27 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Former UT director, public instructions (DPI, Schools), SK Setia and ward number 2 councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu are among 34 people who have applied to the UT education department to become voluntary teachers.

The UT education department had sent out various advertisements, inviting serving and retired bureaucrats, doctors, judicial officers, journalists, engineers, defence officers, advocates and other professionals to teach government schoolchildren on voluntary basis once a week, without any honorarium or allowance. The last date for submissions to the UT director, school education, was May 20.

Apart from Setia and Sidhu, who is a former senior deputy mayor and a practising advocate, others who have applied to teach voluntarily include former Haryana chief town planner Gurmeet Kaur Sandhu; Deepika Gandhi, an associate professor at Chandigarh College of Architecture; and Desh Kumar Pandey, former associate professor at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42.

Among the other applicants are Surinder Singh, who has eight years of teaching experience, audit officer Ashwani Kumar, Balwinder Kumar, who has taught at one of the NITs, dental surgeon Tasneef Kausar, IT project manager Shreya Kapoor, corporate consultant SL Munjan and yoga teacher Chhavi Rajpal. Three journalists have also applied to volunteer, as have some students, including Sector-28 resident, Vivek Kumar, who is currently pursuing MA.

RELATED STORIES

School education director to ramp up programme

While calling it a good turnout, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT director, school education (DSE), said he aimed to rope in even more volunteers for the programme before the summer vacations get over.

Speaking about this, Brar said, “I am writing to various associations for the support of ex-servicemen and officers. The city has a large number of veterans, who have seen wars like the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. They will be able to inspire children the most and we hope that we will get some volunteers from them.”

The voluntary classes will start as soon as the summer vacations get over by the end of June. Each volunteer was asked for their preferred school and subject they wanted to teach, based on which, a final list has been prepared. The voluntary teachers will be informed about their assignments by the third week of June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP