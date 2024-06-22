Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda slams BJP over ‘paper leaks’

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as ‘paper leak government’ and asked them to take moral responsibility for these incidents. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as ‘paper leak government’ and asked them to take moral responsibility for these incidents. (PTI)

Addressing party workers in Sonepat, Hooda said that the BJP government should fix accountability and take strict action against the paper mafia so that paper leaks don’t happen again.

“Many papers, including NEET and UGC-NET, got leaked and the Union government remained a mute spectator. In Haryana too, many papers were leaked in the BJP regime in the last 10 years and the government has not learnt any lessons from their mistakes,” the former CM added.

Hooda thanked the Congress workers and people for the victory of party candidate Satpal Brahmachari from Sonepat parliamentary seat. He said the Congress had won five seats in the general polls and claimed that they will form the next government in Haryana in the October polls.

Former speaker Kuldeep Sharma not going anywhere says Hooda

Amid reports that former speaker and ex-MLA from Ganaur, Kuldeep Sharma may join the saffron party, Hooda told him he won’t let him go anywhere. “Pandit Ji, you are our leader and you had worked efficiently as a speaker during the Congress government. If you will try to go then also I will not allow you to go anywhere,” said Hooda.

The former speaker said that he was abroad and returned back last night.

“Some people were considered happy about speculations that I am going away. I want to tell you that I will remain in Congress till my last breath,” said Sharma.