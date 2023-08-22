: Slamming the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that people of the state have made up their mind to oust the current regime, which has become a symbol of lies, division and loot in Haryana.

People want to oust BJP-JJP govt: Hooda

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Hooda said the ninth ‘vipaksh aapke samaksh’ programme of the Congress party in Hisar saw massive turnout of people and their passion and enthusiasm it into ‘vikalp aapke samaksh’.

The former chief minister said that before 2014, Haryana was number one in terms of per capita income, investment, employment and law and order, but the BJP-JJP regime has brought the state to the top in terms of unemployment, inflation and crime.

“The BJP is doing politics only in the name of cow. Law and order system in the state has collapsed and this is why controversies regarding cow protection always keep coming to the fore,” he said.

Speaking about the local problems of Rohtak, Hooda said that there is massive level of corruption in the name of road construction in the district. He said the condition of roads in entire Haryana, including Rohtak, is pathetic, and the sewerage system has collapsed.

Even clean water is not available for drinking. Hooda expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of 9 soldiers due to an accident in a military vehicle in Ladakh. He paid tribute to the martyrs and extended condolences to the family members.