Former Karnal DTP, tehsildar booked in disproportionate assets case

: Nearly seven months after their arrest on corruption charges, former Karnal district town planner (DTP) and a tehsildar have been booked for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

As per the information, two separate FIRs were registered at the Karnal vigilance bureau police station against the now suspended DTP Vikram Kumar and tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora.

Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar has confirmed that the FIRs have been registered and the investigation by a DSP has been started.

However, the bureau did not make any disclosure about the disproportionate assets of both the officers who remained posted in Karnal for several years.

On March 11, the vigilance bureau arrested Vikram red handed while taking a bribe of ₹ 5 lakh and based on his statement, the bureau also arrested Rajbaksh three days later.

In another case, Gharaunda tehsildar Nikhil Singla, who has been arrested along with his reader for taking a bribe of ₹ 20,000 for correction in a girdawari was produced in the court and he was sent on one day police remand.

The investigators claimed that they have recovered ₹ 12,000 cash and related documents as claimed by the complainant and investigation is going on.