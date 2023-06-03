Mastermind of petrol pump robbery in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib nabbed with 33L

Fatehgarh Sahib Police have nabbed the mastermind of around ₹40-lakh robbery case, which took place on May 29 and recovered ₹33.73-lakh from him.

Vikramjeet, a resident of Tangra of Amritsar was arrested near Mohali, when he was driving towards Chandigarh. (Representational Photo)

The robbery incident had taken place in Bhatt Majra village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, when almost half a dozen persons, stopped the car in which a petrol pump employee was travelling and fled away with almost ₹40-lakh. The accused had fired in the air after security guard of the bank, accompanying the employee, tried to wield his gun.

The petrol pump employee was on his way to a bank branch for depositing the cash, when the robbery took place. Police said the arrested mastermind was former manager of the same petrol pump, whose cash was looted. The arrest took place after interrogation of two accused, whom Anti-Gangster Task Force had arrested after a shootout on Thursday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ravjot Grewal said multiple police teams investigated the matter. The AGTF and local Police in a joint operation nabbed the culprits, who had carried out the loot. They were identified as Gurpreet Singh from Johal Dhai Wala village of Tarn Taran and Harpreet Singh from Bantara village of Tarn Taran.

Based on the disclosures made by the arrested duo, it was established that the former manager of the petrol pump, Vikramjeet Singh, was the mastermind behind the robbery. Vikramjeet, a resident of Tangra of Amritsar was arrested near Mohali, when he was driving towards Chandigarh.

Upon further disclosures made by Vikramjeet Singh, police teams were sent to Amritsar rural to recover the looted money. An amount of ₹33.7-lakh was recovered from Vikramjeet’s residence at Tangra in Amritsar. The investigation for further recovery and arrests is underway, said the SSP.

