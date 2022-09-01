Former Punjab cabinet minister’s son ends life in Mohali

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 01, 2022 03:22 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Former Punjab cabinet minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma’s 52-year-old son died by suicide at his residence in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. No suicide note has been found so far.

The deceased, identified as Narinder Sharma, was a businessman and owned crushers in Bassi Pathana area of Fathehgarh Sahib.

Phase-8 station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Arora said the incident came to the fore around 12.30pm. Narinder’s wife, who is a schoolteacher in Mohali, was trying to reach him over phone but all her calls went unanswered following which she asked the neighbours to check up on him.

On checking, the neighbours discovered his lifeless body and alerted his daughter, who works in an IT firm in Sector 66. She rushed home and took him to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“We have checked the house thoroughly but have not found any suicide note,” said the SHO.

In a statement to the police, the deceased’s wife said that he seemed upset since the past few days but did not share anything with the family. He, however, seemed normal in the morning and had breakfast as usual, she added.

Apart from his wife and daughter, Narinder is survived by his son, who is a Class-11 student at a private school in Chandigarh.

The body has been kept at the Phase-6 civil hospital mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday.

