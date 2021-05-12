Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira passes away

Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira, 63, died after a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

His son, Kulbir Singh Zira, who is the Congress MLA from Zira constituency in Ferozepur district, shared the news of Inderjit Singh’s death on social media.

He said the last rites would be held at their native village of Basti Butewali in Ferozepur district at 3pm on Wednesday.

An aide of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra, Inderjit Singh Zira was elected from the Zira assembly constituency in 1992 and 1997. He served as health and jails minister in the Shiromani Akali Dal government. Later, he joined the Congress.

