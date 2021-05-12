Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira passes away
chandigarh news

Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira passes away

The 63-year-old leader died after a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Wednesday; cremation at native village in Ferozepur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira, who died after a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira, 63, died after a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

His son, Kulbir Singh Zira, who is the Congress MLA from Zira constituency in Ferozepur district, shared the news of Inderjit Singh’s death on social media.

Also read: ‘Minister didn’t suggest’: Centre on Maharashtra selectively halting vaccination

He said the last rites would be held at their native village of Basti Butewali in Ferozepur district at 3pm on Wednesday.

An aide of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra, Inderjit Singh Zira was elected from the Zira assembly constituency in 1992 and 1997. He served as health and jails minister in the Shiromani Akali Dal government. Later, he joined the Congress.

Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira, 63, died after a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

His son, Kulbir Singh Zira, who is the Congress MLA from Zira constituency in Ferozepur district, shared the news of Inderjit Singh’s death on social media.

Also read: ‘Minister didn’t suggest’: Centre on Maharashtra selectively halting vaccination

He said the last rites would be held at their native village of Basti Butewali in Ferozepur district at 3pm on Wednesday.

An aide of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra, Inderjit Singh Zira was elected from the Zira assembly constituency in 1992 and 1997. He served as health and jails minister in the Shiromani Akali Dal government. Later, he joined the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Boy donates savings to buy cycle to Covid relief fund, Tamil Nadu CM gives gift

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP