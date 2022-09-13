Former Punjab Police constable arrested with 134-gm heroin

The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a former constable of Punjab Police with 134-gram heroin.

The accused, identified as Amardeep Singh alias Kaka, 35, of Ferozepur, was caught during a checking near Sector 39.

Police said Amardeep was a national-level boxer and was recruited as a constable in Punjab Police in 2007. But, he was later dismissed. Amardeep is facing trial in five cases including one of attempt to murder registered 2009, two under Excise Act in 2018 and 2021, one under Arms Act in 2021 and a drugs case lodged in 2021.

He was booked in a fresh case under NDPS Act and sent to two days in police remand by a local court.

Meanwhile, one Karanjit Singh, 40, of Tarn Taran, was arrested with 141-gram heroin. He was booked under NDPS Act at Maloya police station and sent to two days in police custody.