Ex-DGP Chattopadhyaya chargesheeted for providing security to PO in rape case

Patiala: Former Punjab top cop Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, who is already facing disciplinary proceedings for a ‘major penalty’ in connection with a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur in 2022, has been chargesheeted by the home department for providing security to a proclaimed offender in a rape case.

The chargesheet,has been issued by additional chief secretary (home) (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chargesheet, issued by additional chief secretary (home), says Chattopadhyaya as the director general of police provided six gunmen to Ferozepur resident VP Singh who is a proclaimed offender in a rape case and also facing FIRs for forgery, cheating, threatening and intimidation.

“As a topmost officer of a disciplined force, you have not only done ‘kotahi’ (showed incompetency) towards your job but also violated ‘maryada’ (dignity) of the post of DGP by providing security cover to a person who was declared proclaimed offender by a court. You have set a wrong example, and this can prompt such misdeeds in the lower rank of police force”, reads the February 14 chargesheet (accessed by HT).

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a stern view of the ‘misdeed’ of former DGP and ordered chargesheet against him, said people in the know of matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chattopadhyaya has been chargesheeted under Section 8 of All India Service (discipline and appeal) Rules, 1969 read with All India Services (DCRB) Rules 6 (1). This has provision of major punishment for an officer.

According to the chargesheet, the DGP went against the advice of AIG (internal security) and Ferozepur SSP, who had clearly mentioned that since VP Singh was facing criminal cases, he could not be provided security, and also there was no threat to him. Chattopadhyaya, however, on January 5, 2022, three days before the election code of conduct, ordered a security cover for VP Singh by taking an application from him.

However, during the code of conduct, a complaint was been lodged with the Election Commission of India, which ordered a formal inquiry against the DGP and withdrew security to VP Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The EC report was forwarded to the state government, following which the CM acted. “Chattopadhyaya has been told to file his reply following which the government will appoint an inquiry officer to ascertain the gravity of charges and decide quantum of punishment,” said an official dealing with the case, pleading anonymity.

Chattopadhyaya, on his part, said he has filed his reply. “All charges are frivolous and cooked up. VP Singh was having security threat. Even some of my predecessors had provided security to him. I have put everything on record”, said the former DGP. VP Singh was not available for comments.

Chattopadhyaya remained at helm of affairs from December 16, 2021 to January 8, 2022, during the tenure of ex-chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The Supreme Court-appointed committee, which probed the security breach during PM’s visit to Punjab in January 2022, had indicted several state officers for lapses, including Chattopadhyaya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON