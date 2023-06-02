Yamunanagar RC fraud: HCS officer refuses to undergo lie-detector test

In connection with a case of corruption in issuing fake registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles busted in Yamunanagar in 2021, HCS officer and former Jagadhri SDM Pooja Chanwaria has refused to undergo a lie-detector test.

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer along with her counsel Pankaj Kumar appeared before the court of Rajinder Pal Singh, additional sessions judge, district court, Jagadhri, on May 29 and submitted that she was facing some medical issues and did not want to undergo the test.

On April 19, the prosecution had moved an application for conducting a lie-detector test of Darshan Lal and Chanwaria, both the then SDMs, following which Lal had given consent on April 24, while the latter had sought some time.

In her statement to the court the same day, Chanwaria submitted that the police have received complete inquiry reports from the authorities concerned, but those have not been “intentionally disclosed before the court as the same are not favouring them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Police officials are only bent on prolonging the agony/harassment to me by lingering on the matter by filling application for conducting the said test, despite knowing that the result of the said test cannot be admitted in evidence as the same measures only the stress not the veracity as per the settled law,” her application read, copy of which is with the HT.

She further submitted that the prosecution had moved the said application in order to malign and tarnish her reputation in social and professional sphere, adding that she has some other medical issues, for which she is under treatment and thus does not want to undergo the lie-detector test.

Now, after her refusal to undergo the same, the court ordered to conduct the test on Lal “at the earliest” and fixed the next hearing for July 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also made clear that “the statement made by him (Lal), shall not be a confessional statement made to the magistrate, but will have the status of statement made to the police.”

However, in Chanwaria’s case, the court observed that as per the law laid down by the Supreme Court in “Smt. Selvi and others versus State of Karnataka and others 2010”, Lie Detector Test can be conducted with the consent of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON