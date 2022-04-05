Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former tenant arrested for stabbing landlady in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Former tenant arrested for stabbing landlady in Chandigarh

The stabbing victim, a resident of Kajheri village, Chandigarh, said the accused, who worked as a labourer, had been staying at her accommodation before shifting places because of an argument
Police arrested a former tenant for stabbing his landlady in Chandigarh. (iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police on Sunday arrested Jalaludin, 25, of Khizrabad village for stabbing his former landlady.

The victim, Shakeela, 40, of Kajheri village, said the accused, who worked as a labourer, had been staying at her accommodation before shifting places because of an argument.

Police said the victim invited him to meet her on Sunday, but they got into another argument following which the accused stabbed her with a kitchen knife in her house.

A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

The accused was arrested, but later released on bail. Police said the victim did not sustain any major injuries in the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP