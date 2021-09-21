FOSWAC to protest in front of Chandigarh MC office over inaction

With no solution to garbage collection and water supply issues, the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) has planned a protest outside the municipal corporation (MC) office in Sector 17 in October.

At a meeting on Monday, members complained against MC’s new system of garbage collection. “Even when houses remain locked, garbage collection fee is levied. RWAs should be allowed to manage the system,” said FOSWAC general secretary JS Gogia.

Chief spokesperson Pankaj Gupta said residents living close to the Dadumajra garbage dump were fed up: “Rather than promises and assurances, we want to see visible progress. It is unhygienic living close to the dump, which is causing diseases.”

Members also discussed issues related to the Chandigarh Housing Board. Convener of their Housing Board Committee, Amardeep Singh said rather than raise the issue before every election, residents want a one-time settlement fee for need-based changes on the lines of Delhi.