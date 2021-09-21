Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FOSWAC to protest in front of Chandigarh MC office over inaction
chandigarh news

FOSWAC to protest in front of Chandigarh MC office over inaction

At a meeting on Monday, members of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh complained against MC’s new system of garbage collection
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Members of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh at a meeting of the body on Monday. (HT Photo)

With no solution to garbage collection and water supply issues, the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) has planned a protest outside the municipal corporation (MC) office in Sector 17 in October.

At a meeting on Monday, members complained against MC’s new system of garbage collection. “Even when houses remain locked, garbage collection fee is levied. RWAs should be allowed to manage the system,” said FOSWAC general secretary JS Gogia.

Chief spokesperson Pankaj Gupta said residents living close to the Dadumajra garbage dump were fed up: “Rather than promises and assurances, we want to see visible progress. It is unhygienic living close to the dump, which is causing diseases.”

Members also discussed issues related to the Chandigarh Housing Board. Convener of their Housing Board Committee, Amardeep Singh said rather than raise the issue before every election, residents want a one-time settlement fee for need-based changes on the lines of Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Owners of two Chandigarh clubs booked for violating 12am deadline

Panchkula: All testing positive for Covid to be hospitalised

Covid: Uptick in cases after four weeks in Chandigarh tricity area

Punjab state inter-district cricket: Ludhiana beat Ropar by four wickets
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP