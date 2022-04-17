Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Found consuming liquor during MLA inspection, Mubarakpur police post in-charge suspended

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa with suspended cop Gulshan Kumar at the Mubarakpur police post. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The police post in-charge of Mubarakpur was suspended after he and other cops were found consuming liquor during a surprise inspection by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Friday night.

As per information, when the MLA reached the police post, liquor bottles were found on in-charge Gulshan Kumar table. He initially tried to clean up the mess but later apologised. The bottles were also immediately confiscated.

The MLA called the Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police to the spot, following which he was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination.

The cop’s blood and urine samples were collected for testing.

MLA Randhawa was reportedly returning from a religious function around 9.30 pm when he planned a surprise visit to the Mubarakpur police post.

When contacted, the MLA said, “It is unfortunate that policemen, who are supposed to protect the citizens, were found indulging in this activity.”

He added that the matter will be reviewed after receiving the medical reports.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said, “We have suspended the Mubarakpur police post in-charge after receiving complaint that they were allegedly drinking at the police station.”

