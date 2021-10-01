Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four aides of KTF operative held with weapons in Moga
chandigarh news

Four aides of KTF operative held with weapons in Moga

Four aides of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, a close aide of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with thee sophisticated weapons, 14 live cartridges and 300 grams of heroin
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Weapons seized from four associates of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, a close aide of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Moga, Punjab. (HT)

Moga police have arrested four associates of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, a close aide of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with thee sophisticated weapons, 14 live cartridges and 300 grams of heroin.

The Union government has notified Nijjar as a “designated terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Machher, of Ferozepur, Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassu, of Kokri Klan village, Balraj Singh and Arun Sarwan of Moga. They were booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and 25 (6) (7), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Mehna police station.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said they arrested Amandeep with a Beretta M9 pistol, four live cartridges and 300gm of heroin. Arsh Dala contacted Amandeep through Facebook, where he lured and manipulated him to get his work done. Later, Arsh told him to collect the Beretta pistol from Jaswinder Singh.

RELATED STORIES

“During investigation, Jaswinder revealed that apart from Amandeep, he had given two more Beretta pistols and 10 live cartridges to Balraj Singh and Arun Sarwan of Moga.

“Acting on the information, we arrested Balraj and Sarwan with two pistols, 10 live cartridges and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV,” he added.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Arsh had provided these weapons to his associates. We are trying to figure out how and from where he got these weapons,” said the SSP.

Police said Arsh, along with KTF’s Canada-based chief Nijjar, is co-conspirator behind targeted killing in Punjab, including murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower and firing on a priest in Nijjar’s village. Besides, he was also the prime accused in murder of gangster Sukha Lamme and a trader in Moga. Currently, he is hiding in Surrey (BC) Canada.

“We have been making all efforts to deport him to India and put on a criminal trial,” said the SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sidhu’s greed for power has been exposed: Punjab BJP

Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases

ISIS-K claims killing of Sikh physician in Pak’s Peshawar

Amarinder hits back at Rawat, says Cong in pathetic state in Punjab
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP