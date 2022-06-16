Four arrested for assaulting cops in New Madhopuri, Ludhiana

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel in New Madhopuri on Wednesday.

The incident took place when a police team had reached the spot after report of a scuffle between two families in the area. When cops intervened, one of the groups allegedly assaulted them and also tore the uniform of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). The accused have been identified as Ashok Gupta, his brothers Sachin Gupta, Deepak Gupta and one of their relatives Ajay Gupta. Their 15 aides are yet to be identified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been registered on the statement of ASI Harpreet Singh.

The ASI alleged that the accused manhandled them and also tore his uniform.

Rakesh Jain, neighbour of the accused, stated that labourers of the accused used to throw chicken bones on their terrace and spit on their walls. When they objected to it, the accused opened attack on them. In the attack he, his wife, brother and nephew suffered injuries. The accused also allegedly vandalised their Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and two scooters.

ASI Hardev Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Daresi police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}