Four arrested in armed robbery at Kurukshetra advocate’s house

Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at an advocate’s residence in Haryana’s Kurukshetra and ₹5.50 lakh were recovered from their possession, police said on Monday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at an advocate’s residence in Haryana’s Kurukshetra and ₹5.50 lakh were recovered from their possession, police said on Monday.

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The arrests were made by teams of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Unit-1 and CIA Unit-2 on Monday. The accused have been identified as Kamal of Panipat district, Sahil of Sonepat district, Prince of Panipat district and Ansh Jain alias Lala of Sonepat district.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Chander Mohan said the robbery took place on the night of August 6 at the residence of Balwant Singh Walia, advocate living in Sector 7.Walia told police that he had been practising law for around 30 years and lived at the house with his wife.

According to the complaint, Walia went out to walk his dog at around 9.30 pm after dinner and returned home at about 10 pm. After locking the main gate, he entered the house and found two armed men holding his wife hostage. When he tried to rescue her, two more men entered the room and overpowered him.

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{{^usCountry}} Two of the robbers were carrying pistols and threatened the couple, demanding cash and valuables kept in the safes. Fearing for their lives, the couple handed over cash, gold and silver jewellery, utensils, idols and other valuables. The robbers put the stolen articles in a cloth bag and fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two of the robbers were carrying pistols and threatened the couple, demanding cash and valuables kept in the safes. Fearing for their lives, the couple handed over cash, gold and silver jewellery, utensils, idols and other valuables. The robbers put the stolen articles in a cloth bag and fled. {{/usCountry}}

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Walia, in his FIR, stated that the accused allegedly escaped with ₹17-“20 lakh in cash, 1.5-2 kgs of gold jewellery, about 4 kgs of silver ornaments, silver utensils and idols, a licensed revolver, 30 cartridges, and other valuables, totalling ₹3.25 crore.

The accused also allegedly took cartridges for Walia’s licensed revolver, damaged the house’s DVR and broke four CCTV cameras. They threatened the couple with dire consequences if they informed the police.

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The SP said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the miscreants had reached the advocate’s house with a well-planned strategy.

Everything, from conducting a recce of the house to executing the crime and escaping from the spot, had been planned in advance. However, the police are still investigating how the accused came to know about the cash and jewellery kept in the house.