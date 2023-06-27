Mohali police crack down on illegal immigration firms, 4 held

Cracking down on fraud immigration firms in Mohali, local police have arrested four persons in the past eight days.

Cracking down on fraud immigration firms in Mohali, local police have arrested four persons in the past eight days.

Arrested are Sahil Ghai of Haibowal, Ludhiana, Arpinder Singh of Phase 5, Mohali, Charandeep Singh of Sector 68, Mohali and Kuldeep Bohra of Roopnagar.

In the first case of cheating and fraud which was booked on June 17 at Phase 1 police station under Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act 2012, Mohali police arrested Sahil Ghai for allegedly running an illegal immigration company with the name of Overseas Immigration in Phase 7, Industrial Area, Mohali along with Nitin Kumar. While Nitin is absconding, police recovered passports and other important documents of 17 aspirants. In another cases registered with them on June 22, Phase 1 police nabbed Arpinder Singh for allegedly running an illegal immigration firm with the name of Immy Kausal Consultant in Phase 5, Mohali.

Mataur police arrested Charandeep Singh for allegedly running an illegal immigration firm with the name of Path Way in Sector 70, Mohali on June 24.

Phase 1 police on June 24 booked Kuldeep for illegally running B Town Overseas immigration firm in Mohali and eventually recovered two passports of his clients after his arrest.

