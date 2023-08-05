55kg poppy husk, 155gm heroin seized, four held

The local police arrested four persons and recovered 55kg poppy husk and 155gm heroin from their possession in two separate cases.

The accused were travelling in a truck and when the police stopped them for checking, they recovered 55kg poppy husk from their possession. (iStockphoto)

In the first case, the CIA staff-2 arrested Pardeep Singh, 29, of Jagraon, Bikramjit Singh, 43, and Jasvir Singh, 31, of Moga for drug peddling and recovered 55kg poppy husk from their possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff-2, arrested the accused near Bilga village crossing in Sahnewal area following a tip-off. The accused were travelling in a truck and when the police stopped them for checking, they recovered 55kg poppy husk from their possession.

The ADCP said that all the three accused are truck drivers who used to procure poppy husk from Jharkhand and supply here.

Inspector Juneja stated that Pardeep is facing a trial in a snatching case. He was arrested and released on bail on July 17. Bikramjit has two cases, including theft and a drug peddling, lodged against him. He came out on bail on May 26.

In another case, the anti narcotic cell -1 of Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, arrested a man Ghanhayiya of New Shakti Nagar in Tibba. He was crossing from the area on his bike when police recovered 155 gm heroin from his possession during checking. Two separate FIRs have been lodged against the accused.

