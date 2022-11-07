Four booked for employing children in Zirakpur

Police on Sunday booked four men for allegedly indulging five underage children at work.

The accused were identified as Gopal, Rajesh, Afzal and Shubham, all residents of Baltana.

The group was booked following a complaint by Anil Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee.

Police said the committee had visited numerous places in Baltana and rescued a total of eight children on June 27, 2022.

After doubting the age of the children employed by the accused, the committee officials approached the civil surgeon for the ascertaining their ages. A special board for the same was formed, following which, it was found that five out of the eight children aged between 12-14 years.

The committee lodged a complaint against the accused alleging violation of juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

The complaint was submitted with the superintendent of police, following which the Zirakpur police booked the accused.

A senior police officer said the accused are absconding and are expected to be arrested soon.

