Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four booked for employing children in Zirakpur

Four booked for employing children in Zirakpur

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:09 AM IST

Police on Sunday booked four men for allegedly indulging five underage children at work

Police booked four persons under child labour laws in Zirakpur. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur

Police on Sunday booked four men for allegedly indulging five underage children at work.

The accused were identified as Gopal, Rajesh, Afzal and Shubham, all residents of Baltana.

The group was booked following a complaint by Anil Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee.

Police said the committee had visited numerous places in Baltana and rescued a total of eight children on June 27, 2022.

After doubting the age of the children employed by the accused, the committee officials approached the civil surgeon for the ascertaining their ages. A special board for the same was formed, following which, it was found that five out of the eight children aged between 12-14 years.

The committee lodged a complaint against the accused alleging violation of juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

The complaint was submitted with the superintendent of police, following which the Zirakpur police booked the accused.

A senior police officer said the accused are absconding and are expected to be arrested soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP