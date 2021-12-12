Four car-borne persons open fire at Ludhiana resident

Four car-borne miscreants on Saturday opened fire at a man in Guru Angad Dev Nagar. The culprits fled after a few passersby began to gather at the spot.

The victim, who escaped unhurt, has been identified as Manpreet Singh of Guru Angad Dev Nagar.

Singh said he encountered the miscreants, who were in a Hyundai i-20 car, while he was headed to the nearby market on his motorcycle. The men opened fire at him following which he lost his balance and fell off his vehicle. Singh revealed that several passersby gathered at the spot forcing the miscreants to flee from the spot.

Speaking to the police, Singh identified one of the four men. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, station head officer of the Division 6 police station, said the police will lodge an FIR after recording the full statement of the victim, before adding that they have already started the hunt for the accused.