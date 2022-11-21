Four caught with more than 160gm heroin in Chandigarh

Four persons were arrested in separate cases and more than 164-gram heroin was recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday.

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police nabbed Parveen, 36, of Sector 52 with 47 grams of heroin in his possession near his locality on Saturday.

A resident of Punjab’s Ferozepur, Deepak Tiwari, 26, was also caught with 101 grams of contraband near the road dividing Sector 40-C and 40-D.

In the third case, the police arrested 32-year-old Arun Kumar of Sector 40-C and seized 6.25 grams of heroin from him near the local market.

Another man identified as Chander Parkash alias Gaurav, 23, a resident of Attawa, was found with 10-gram heroin near the Sector-42 lake and later arrested.

All of them have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

Charas found in prisoner’s possession

A convict lodged in the model jail at Sector 51 was found in possession of 3.9 grams of charas.

As per the police, Gurpreet alias Maru was caught with the contraband during his frisking at the jail when he returned after completing his parole on Saturday.

A case under the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act and the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector-49 police station.