Shimla shocker: 2 accidents involving freight trucks in 24 hours, 4 killed

Four people lost their lives in two accidents involving freight trucks in Shimla in the last 24 hours.

Locals gather around mangled remains of vehicles after an apple-laden truck reportedly went out of control, hit four vehicles, turned turtle, and crushed two people, in Chhaila area of Shimla district, Wednesday. (PTI)

The first accident occurred on the Theog-Hatkoti-Chaila road in upper Shimla around 6pm on Tuesday. A speeding truck, carrying over 600 crates of apples overturned after its brakes failed. On the way, it rammed into three other vehicles, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

A couple, Mohan Lal Negi, 52, and Asha Negi, 43, residents of Jubbal in Shimla, who were in one of the cars, an Alto bearing registration number HP-30-0661, died on the spot.

Preliminary investigations by Theog police revealed that brake failure was the cause behind the tragedy.

Superintendent of police Siddharth Sharma said the truck carrying over 600 apple crates was on the way to Andhra Pradesh from Narkanda via Chhaila.

Truck collides with pick up, snuffs out 2 lives

The second incident took place near Dhalli, at the junction that branches off towards Shimla, Mashobra. In this grim sequel, a speeding truck, laden with apples, collided with a pick-up vehicle, killing two persons on the spot. The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The truck’s driver and cleaner were grievously injured and rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, Shimla.

The pick-up vehicle was left so badly mangled following the collision that an iron cutter had to be used to free him. But he, along with another occupant of the pick-up, vehicle died on the spot.

