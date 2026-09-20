Four Ferozepur men held with 47-kg heroin, pistols

Bathinda: The Faridkot district police on Sunday busted a cross-border smuggling network with the arrest of four operatives, seizing 47.3 kg of heroin, three .30 bore pistols, three magazines, and 15 cartridges, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The Faridkot district police on Sunday busted a cross-border smuggling network with the arrest of four operatives, seizing 47.3 kg of heroin, three .30 bore pistols, three magazines, and 15 cartridges. (HT Photo)

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The accused have been identified as Ankush of Ghubaya, Mangal Singh of Panje Ke Utar, Sachin alias Sanju of Parbhat Singh Wala, and Anmol Singh of Lamochar Khurd, all residents of Ferozepur district.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at Sadiq police station.

Police also impounded two cars—a Honda City and a Hyundai Aura—used in the smuggling operations.

Yadav said preliminary investigations link the accused to a network smuggling illegal arms and drugs into the state. Operations are on to establish the syndicate’s forward and backward linkages.

Sharing details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurbans Singh Bains said a crime investigation agency (CIA) team intercepted the Honda City on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday during special checking for the Baba Farid Aagman Purab festival in Faridkot town. Officers apprehended the four occupants and seized the consignment along with the weapons.

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{{^usCountry}} The probe revealed that the gang received heroin and arms dropped via drones from across the border in Fazilka and Ferozepur districts for local distribution. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe revealed that the gang received heroin and arms dropped via drones from across the border in Fazilka and Ferozepur districts for local distribution. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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