Four held for carrying revolver sans arm licence in Panchkula

Police arrested four men hailing from Jalandhar after they were found in possession of a revolver and live cartridges without an arms licence near a night club in Sector 5 on Sunday morning.

A case under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula. (iStock)

Police were checking vehicles at the parking lots near Escape Club, where they stopped a Toyota Fortuner, bearing a Ludhiana registration number.

On searching the vehicle, in which four youths were sitting, police recovered a revolver and five live cartridges under the driver’s seat.

The driver revealed his name as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Lambapind village, Jalandhar. The youth sitting next to him identified himself as Harpartap Singh from Bulandpur village, Jalandhar, and the other two shared their names as Parambir Singh and Sukhwant Singh, both hailing from Nagal village in Jalandhar.

When asked for the arms licence, Gurmeet only presented a digital copy on his mobile phone, issued in Jalandhar.

“Police impounded the vehicle as well as the revolver and cartridges, as Gurmeet brought the arms and ammunition in Haryana without any licence,” police stated.

A case under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

