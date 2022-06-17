Four held for kidnapping Ludhiana car dealer

Police here on Friday arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping a car dealer at gunpoint from Ludhiana and demanding a ransom of ₹ 9.5 lakh from the victim’s family.

The victim- Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Hakikat Nagar, Ludhiana, has been rescued by a police party of CIA staff-II, Jalandhar, police said.

The accused have been identified as Manjeet Singh, Chamkaur Singh, Bhajan Singh, and Rahul of Madhuban Colony in the city.

Deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Kulwinder was kidnapped by the accused at gunpoint from his workshop in Haibowal locality in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. They then demanded ₹ 9.5 lakh ransom from the victim’s wife Amanpreet Kaur.

“A case under sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was registered on the complaint of Amanpreet Kaur at Haibowal police station,” Teja said.

He said that a police party of Ludhiana Commissionerate police has taken the accused and victim to Ludhiana.