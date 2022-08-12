Four held with arms, drugs in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Police arrested two drug pushers and two others involved in anti-social activities in two separate incidents here on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Luvpreet Singh, alias Gharu, of Mohan Ke Uttar and Jatin of Muktsar Utla Vehra. The police have recovered two country-made pistols of 32 bore, three live cartridges (7.65 mm) and one country-made pistol of 12 bore with one live cartridge. A car was also recovered from the accused, said the police.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that supply of arms was done with the help of Sajan, alias Mali, of Ferozepur, who is presently lodged in a jail, and nominated in the case. He will be taken on production warrant for further investigation, the police said.

Senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said Luvpreet is facing three cases at Guru Har Sahai while Jatin is wanted in three cases of the NDPS Act. Sajan, who is in jail, has been booked from 2017 onwards in six cases under the Arms Act and NDPS Act, he said.

In a separate incident, two drug pushers identified as Luvpreet Singh and Major Singh of Basti Shekhan Wali were arrested with 273 grams heroin and ₹55,000 drug money from Valoor bus stand.

The SSP said, “The arrests were made as patrolling has been intensified to avoid any untoward incident in the district on the eve of Independence day.”

He said in case of every such recovery, police ensure to investigate all possible links. “We are working on further investigation with special focus on cracking the source of supply of arms,” Lamba said. Among the officers who were part of the police team that made the recovery and arrests includes Gurmit Singh SP (investigation), Fateh Singh Brar SDP (detective), and Janak Raj In-charge CIA.