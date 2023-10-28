Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four IAS officers in race for next Chandigarh adviser

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 28, 2023 08:44 AM IST

As per sources among those in the race of the post are Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Dharmendra and principal secretary Dr Sharad Chauhan, both AGMUT-cadre officers from 1989 and 1994 batches, respectively

With UT adviser Dharam Pal set to retire on October 31, the names of four senior IAS officers, including the chief secretaries of Goa and Arunachal Pradesh, are doing the rounds for the post.

Others vying for the post are Goa chief secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, a 1991-batch AGMUT-cadre officer, and New Delhi municipal corporation chairperson Amit Yadav, also from the same batch.

The Union ministry of home affairs is expected to finalise the next UT adviser in the first week of November.

Dharam Pal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre and an alumnus of Punjab Engineering College, had joined the UT administration amid the Covid pandemic in June 2021, taking over from Manoj Parida, a 1986-batch officer from the same cadre.

