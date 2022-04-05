Four injured as warring factions of AAP clash

: Two warring factions of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday clashed over the nomination of the president of a truck union in Abohar city of Fazilka district, injuring four people.

As per information, a section of AAP activists led by Pankaj Narula and Raghuveer Singh were opposed to the nomination of Balkar Singh as president of truck union, Abohar, by another group in the party owing allegiance to AAP leader Deep Kamboj, who lost the assembly polls from Abohar.

Sachin Gupta, SSP Fazilka, said that Raghuveer Singh, block president AAP and member of truck union committee recorded a statement that when he along with other members was having a meeting of the truck union, Balkar Singh, Vijay Kamboj and 12 other people entered forcefully and beat them up.

He said that an FIR has been registered against Vijay Kamboj and 13 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Four people, including Pankaj and Raghuveer, were injured in the attack. The other two were Bachitar Singh and Gurjeet Singh of the Balkar group. All of them have been admitted to the civil hospital.

Reacting to the incident, Arun Wadhawa, district president AAP, said that no hooliganism will be tolerated.

“Entire matter has been brought into the knowledge of the party high command and stern action would be taken against the guilty,” he said.

Truck unions were banned during the previous Congress regime but they have resumed with the change of guard in Punjab.