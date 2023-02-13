Four killed as speeding car hits 3 bikes in Karnal village

A pall of gloom descended on Arja Heri village of Karnal district after four persons were killed in a road accident on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said the victims have been identified as Dalbir Singh, Om Prakash, Rinku and Karan of Arja Heri village of Karnal district. The injured, Parsadi and Ankit have been hospitalised with multiple injuries.

As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victims were returning to their village on bikes and a speeding car hit their bikes near Kamalpur village of Karnal district.

As per the family members, all four used to work as caterers in marriage functions, and at the time of the accident, they were returning from their work on three motorcycles.

Soon after the accident, they were taken to hospital where doctors declared Om Prakash and Rinku brought dead, while injured Dalbir and Karan succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the driver of the car managed to flee after abandoning the car.

Kanwar Singh, in-charge of Butana police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown car driver. He said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination.