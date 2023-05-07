Four killed after being struck by lightning in Kashmir

Four persons were killed after being struck by lightning in two separate incidents in Kashmir.

A husband-wife duo were killed at Bujbagh in Pampore Pulwama district following a cloudburst. The duo has been identified as Hilal Ahmad and Rozy Jan. In another incident at a meadow of Mujhpathri in Budgam district, lightning struck two persons who were identified as Taja Begum and Mohammad Sultan.

Rains, meanwhile, lashed different parts of Kashmir on Friday morning bringing down the day temperature across the valley. The upper reaches observed light snowfall.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains will continue for more couple of days. Meanwhile, the weather is predicted to get clear from Tuesday.

“Rain and thunderstorm was observed at most places of Kashmir, including Zojila-Drass, and reached Jammu region by the night. For next two days rain/thunderstorm will be observed at many places in J&K. Hailstorm and gusty wind is also possible at scattered places,” MeT office said in a statement adding that from May 9 to 12 the weather conditions will improve and will remain dry.

The MeT office also issued an advisory asking farmers and apple growers to postpone spraying of orchards and harvesting of crops till Monday.

“Rain may cause temporary disruption of surface transportation on National Highways Jammu-Srinagar, Zojila etc. Check road status before embarking on journey from traffic police,” the statement added.

As per the MeT office, Srinagar recorded 10.4°C temperature during night and the day temperature hovered between 14 to 16 degrees.

Tourist resort of Pahalgam registered 5.4°C and ski resort of Gulmarg observed 4.0°C. Winter capital Jammu recorded 19.7°C which was 2.9°C below normal. Ladakh’s Leh recorded minus 0.4°C.

